MILAN, July 29 Italy is preparing a response to
objections raised by the European Commission over Banca Monte
dei Paschi's restructuring plan, EU affairs minister
Enzo Moavero Milanesi said on Monday.
Moavero added that the Rome government did not think the
case of Monte dei Paschi, which received a 4 billion euros
($5.31 billion) state bailout, could be treated in the same way
as other bank restructuring operations in Europe.
He was responding to questions about a letter EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia sent to Italy demanding a tougher
restructuring plan for Monte dei Paschi.
"Almunia tends to equate our situation, the MPS situation,
to other operations. We have a different assessment," Moavero
Milanesi told reporters.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
