ROME/MILAN, July 29 The EU Commission has not
rejected a restructuring plan for troubled Italian bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena and negotiations between Brussels
and the Rome government are still under way, a treasury
spokesman said on Monday.
"There is no rejection of the plan by the European
Commission," the spokesman said. "There are negotiations under
way, there will be other developments and more meetings."
Asked when he expected the EU Commission to make a decision,
he said: "It's a matter of months not weeks."
The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU was
demanding Monte dei Paschi beef up its restructuring plan before
it approves a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout for
the scandal-hit lender.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini)