China sets yuan midpoint at strongest level since Nov 10
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
FLORENCE, Italy, April 4 The Bank of Italy has fined former Monte dei Paschi di Siena board members and other managers involved in irregular structured trades more than 5 million euros, two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.
"The Bank of Italy imposed triple legal maximums against the former board of directors, the auditors and other members of high management for a total of about 5 million euros," one of the sources said.
Risky derivatives trades at Italy's third biggest lender, the subject of a criminal investigation in Siena, were partly responsible for huge losses that forced the bank to take a state bailout last month. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 23 January 2017 to include details of the bespoke criteria applied. Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750 million mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024 and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue