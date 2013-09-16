MILAN, Sept 16 Rating agency Fitch cut its
so-called "viability rating" for Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third
biggest lender, on Monday citing what it said was the increased
probability of the governemnt taking a large stake in the
lender.
Fitch said a 2.5 billion euros capital increase demanded by
the European Commission makes even a partial nationalisation of
the lender more likely.
As a result it cut the viability rating - a measure of the
bank's dependance on state support - to "CCC" from "B", while
affirming its long-term rating to "BBB", with negative outlook.
"Fitch believes that the increased amount of capital to be
raised and the timeframe for the completion of the capital
increase has raised the likelihood of at least a
part-nationalisation of the bank materially," it said in
statement.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)