Nigeria central bank approves licence for development bank -finance ministry
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
MILAN/ROME, Sept 2 The banking foundation that is the top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy's third largest lender, appointed on Monday a businesswoman as its new head after weeks of wrangling among local politicians, a foundation source said.
Antonella Mansi, currently deputy chairwoman of business lobby Confindustria, takes the helm of the Monte dei Paschi foundation at a time when the bank is mired in a scandal and the foundation is cutting its stake in the lender to pay back debt.
The foundation is a charitable entity with close ties to local politics and has a 33.5 percent stake in the bank. Mansi, born in 1974, becomes one of a handful of women with a top job in Italy's banking industry. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)
