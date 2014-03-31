MILAN, March 31 The top investor in Italian bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had sold
6.5 percent in the bank to Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual
Europe and had struck a shareholder pact with them for
the stability of the lender.
The foundation said in a statement Fintech, a U.S.-based
investment fund owned by Mexican businessman David Martinez, had
bought a 4.5 percent stake.
BTG Pactual Europe, a unit of the Brazilian investment bank
controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, purchased the
remaining 2 percent.
The shares were sold at a price of 0.2375 euros per share.
The bank's stock rallied 10.6 percent to 0.28 euros by 0824 GMT.
The statement said the two buyers and the Monte dei Paschi
foundation had committed to keeping a combined stake of 9
percent in the bank before and after a 3 billion euro capital
increase due to be launched at the end of May.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)