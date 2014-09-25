TURIN, Italy, Sept 25 The foundation shareholder of Italy's No 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it hoped the bank would not need another capital increase.

"I hope it's not on the horizon," Fondazione Monte dei Paschi's Chairman Marcello Clarich said on the sidelines of a conference.

Monte Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros in state aid last year, recently completed 5 billion euro capital increase.

Monte dei Paschi has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs to boost its finances.

