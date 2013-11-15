ROME Nov 15 The vice chairman of a foundation
that is the main shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third-largest bank, has resigned less than
three months into the job, the foundation said on Friday.
The foundation's statement did not give a reason for Giorgio
Olivato's resignation, the second high-profile departure at the
not-for profit entity in less than a month.
Two sources close to the situation told Reuters, however,
that Olivato opposed the foundation's newly approved strategic
plan, which envisages the sale of part or all of its 33.5
percent stake in Monte dei Paschi to pay debts.
The cash-strapped foundation is under pressure to sell its
shares quickly because the bank plans a 2.5 billion euro capital
increase by the end of 2014, which is likely to weigh on the
stock price, several bankers with knowledge of the situation
have said.
The sale will be a major shift for the foundation, which has
close ties to local politicians and until 2011 ran up big debts
to keep control of the bank. It has since gradually reduced its
stake but would lose its blocking minority if it cuts its stake
further.
Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on
Thursday the first window for the bank to launch the capital
increase would be January 2014. The Tuscan lender, the world's
oldest, received a 4.1 billion euro state bailout earlier this
year to plug a capital shortfall.
Olivato had been appointed vice chairman on Sept. 2 when the
new head of the foundation, businesswoman Antonella Mansi, took
office.
He is the second senior executive to resign after director
general Claudio Pieri left on Oct. 29.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Silvia Aloisi;
editing by Jane Baird)