* Treasury says has no interest in nationalising bank
* Shareholder vote postpones vital cash call until mid-2014
* Cash call delay raises uncertainty over turnaround plan
* Shares up 1.2 percent in volatile trade
By Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte
MILAN/ROME, Dec 30 The Italian government has
urged Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to complete its
planned 3 billion euro ($4 billion) cash call and avoid the
threat of a state takeover after a stand-off between management
and shareholders.
The world's oldest bank, reeling from derivatives losses and
weakened by years of economic crisis, needs fresh capital to pay
back part of the 4.1 billion euros in aid it received this year
from the government under former Prime Minister Mario Monti.
But plans for the rights issue were disrupted on Saturday
when the main shareholder foundation forced a share sale to be
delayed until mid-May, defying Chairman Alessandro Profumo who
was pressing for the operation to be wrapped up in January.
The unprecedented clash between management and shareholders
has left Profumo's turnaround plans and the future of the bank
in question, with the prospect of nationalisation looming if the
capital hike is not completed before the end of the year.
A spokesman said the Treasury was working to ensure the
capital hike went ahead despite the delay. "The Treasury's
objective is to see that the capital increase is implemented,
that the bank is not nationalised and that it repays the Monti
bonds," he said.
Italy's government, struggling to rein in the world's
fourth-largest public debt, can ill afford to take over a bank
that is on track to post its third straight annual loss after
losing nearly 8 billion euros over 2011 and 2012.
However it was unclear what the Treasury could do to bridge
the differences between the bank's top management, which may now
resign, and the cash-strapped local banking foundation which
controls Monte Paschi.
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni has responsibility for
overseeing the banking foundations and has been in touch with
both sides, but his options are largely restricted to
arm-twisting and pressure.
"He's the person with whom I have a frank and transparent
dialogue and with whom I am going through this whole issue,"
Antonella Mansi, chairwoman of the Monte Paschi shareholder
foundation, told the Corriere della Sera daily.
"If the foundation had committed any criminal offences or
anything contrary to normal management, we would probably have
been recalled or placed under special administration," Mansi was
quoted saying.
FUTURE UNCLEAR
The delay makes fundraising riskier as Monte Paschi may face
competition for investor cash from other Italian lenders, who
could be prompted to boost their capital by an upcoming asset
review by the European Central Bank.
The banking consortium which was to underwrite the issue had
only guaranteed doing so if the operation went ahead in January.
A source close to the consortium said on Monday
renegotiating the agreement would be easier if Chairman Profumo
and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola remained in charge, though it
was as yet too early to say what would happen in the wake of the
shareholder vote.
Viola and Profumo - an experienced banker formerly head of
UniCredit - will decide in January whether to step
down, although Mansi said she hoped both would stay on.
Highlighting the risks posed by Monte dei Paschi to the
wider banking sector, the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator
Consob were working together to monitor the situation at the
bank, a person close to the matter told Reuters.
"The uncertainty over the bank's fate is increasing," Banca
Akros analyst Luigi Tramontana said in a note. "The postponement
of the capital increase marks a deterioration of the situation."
The showdown at Monte Paschi also highlights a weakness of
Italy's fragmented banking system, where foundation shareholders
have often hampered lenders' capital raising efforts to avoid
losing influence.
In setting conditions to approve the state aid, the European
Commission said that if Monte Paschi cannot repay 2.5 billion
euros by 2014, the Treasury should convert part of the so-called
Monti bonds it bought from the bank into shares.
Shares in Monte Paschi were volatile, reflecting uncertainty
over the bank's prospects. They fell more than 3 percent at the
start of trade but recovered to be up 1.2 percent by 1351 GMT.
By forcing the postponement of the capital increase, the
debt-laden foundation is hoping to win more time to sell down
its 33.5 percent holding and repay its 340 million euro debt.
The foundation's success in delaying the cash call was
described in the Italian press as a failure on the part of
Italy's government, as local interests took precedence over
concerns about the bank's prospects.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
