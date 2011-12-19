MILAN, DEC 19 - MILAN Dec 19 The foundation which controls Italy's bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had reached two standstill agreements with banks over its debt.

The standstill agreements foresee suspension until March 15, 2012 of guarantees on its debt, it said.

Talks with Credit Suisse on a similar standstill agreement are in advanced states, the foundation said, adding it hoped to reach a deal over the next few days.

The foundation says it will work on a medium-term debt restructuring plan with lenders during the standstill period.