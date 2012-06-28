ROME, June 28 Italy's decision to give state aid to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will limit the bank's ability to take stakes in financial services companies until its restructuring is over, a government decree enacting state support said.

The acquisition of direct and indirect holdings in banks, financial intermediaries and insurers would only be allowed if this is functional to the restructuring plan, the decree said.

The Treasury is due to approve within 30 days the financial prospectus of the Monte Paschi bonds it has accepted to underwrite to allow the world's oldest bank to meet tough capital requirements.

Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo, who masterminded Italy's biggest cross-border bank takeover when he was at the helm of UniCredit, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday the restructuring plan was on a standalone basis.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Lisa Jucca)