MILAN, July 6 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena views more likely the entry of sovereign funds into its capital than other banks, the bank's Chief Executive said in an interview in Italy's Corriere della Sera on Friday.

In June Monte Paschi laid out a painful restructuring plan and said it would be looking to new investors in seeking to raise up to 1 billion euros in new equity capital.

Asked if another bank could buy into Monte Paschi capital, CEO Fabrizio Viola said he ruled out any Italian bank making such a move, adding a foreign bank doing so would not be in Monte Paschi's interest.

"I view better sovereign funds interested in recouping value," Viola said.

Viola confirmed the bank would pay back special bonds sold to the state to help bolster its capital over three years, adding an amount of 500 million euros would remain.

Asked about results in 2012 Viola said the bank had to wait and see the outcome of an impairment test which "could lead to a writedown and hence to a negative result." (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)