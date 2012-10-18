BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
MILAN Oct 18 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena opened lower on Thursday after Moody's cut its rating by two notches overnight.
Moody's has cut its long-term rating to Ba2 from Baa3 saying the bank may still need to ask for outside help despite a state loans of 1.5 billion euros.
The outlook remains negative, Moody's said.
At 0708 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 2.8 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.