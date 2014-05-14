MILAN May 14 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Wednesday it had won approval from the
Bank of Italy to partially repay state loans it received in a
bailout.
The bank had to request 4.07 billion euros in state aid last
year after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a
scandal over loss-making derivative trades.
In its statement, it said it plans to pay back 3.46 billion
euros - or 3 billion euros of original aid plus interests and
other costs - after a 5 billion euro capital increase due to be
launched in June.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)