MILAN, March 28 Italy's third-biggest lender,
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, reported a
wider-than-expected net loss of 3.17 billion euros in 2012 as it
booked higher bad debt provisions.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of eight analysts was
for a loss of 2.5 billion euros in 2012, following a 4.7 billion
euro loss in 2011.
The bank, which received a 4 billion euro state bailout last
month, is at the centre of a corruption and fraud probe over
the costly acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta in 2007 and
losses linked to derivatives trades that were carried out under
its previous management.
