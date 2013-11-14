Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
MILAN Nov 14 Italy's scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi posted its sixth straigth quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid nationalisation.
The bank reported a net loss of 518 million euros ($697.15 million) in the first nine months of the year.
The loss for the third quarter was 138 million euros, slightly lower than a 143 million euros loss in a consensus of 11 analysts.
Loan loss provisions totalled 1.5 billion euros. The Core Tier 1 ratio, including 4.1 billion euros of state aid, edged up to 11.1 percent from 11 percent in June.
($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.