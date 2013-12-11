MILAN Dec 11 Monte Paschi's top
shareholder said on Wednesday it was open to selling its entire
stake in the troubled bank and repeated a call for Monte Paschi
to postpone a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) planned capital
hike.
The banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of the Tuscan
lender said its request to delay the rights issue until after
mid-May 2014, instead of January as the bank had suggested, was
mainly motivated by the need to gradually sell its stake.
The foundation said it was not able to speculate at the
moment about possible new shareholders in the bank following the
sale of its stake.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)