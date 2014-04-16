MILAN/FLORENCE April 16 The board of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena meets on Thursday to decide whether to increase the size of a planned rights issue to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), two source close the situation said on Wednesday.

"They are considering a cash call of 5 billion euros. By having the board meeting tomorrow they can call a shareholder meeting for mid-May," one of the sources told Reuters.

Italy's third biggest lender has already approved a capital increase of 3 billion euros to be launched in May, but the bank said on Tuesday it was considering a bigger cash call to help it pass a health check of lenders by the European Central Bank and repay state aid this year.

The bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Ognibene, editing by Silvia Aloisi)