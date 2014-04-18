BRIEF-Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment to issue new units to fund properties acquisition
Jan 24 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
MILAN, April 18 The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved increasing the size of a planned capital increase to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from 3 billion euros to absorb any potential loss stemming from a European health check of lenders.
In a statement on Friday, the bank said the higher capital increase may also allow it to repay early 4.1 billion euros of state aid it received last year.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting was called for May 20 to vote on the revised capital increase proposal. ($1 = 0.7228 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
Jan 24 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
Jan 24 (Reuters) Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 7 months to 7 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.05 Net 4.58 Div 11,53
* Nuuka Solutions has closed financing round that was joined by Cleantech Invest and several other investors