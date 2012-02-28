MILAN Feb 28 The top shareholder in Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena is aiming for a quick sale
of around 8 percent of its holding, sources said on Tuesday, to
hold off creditors clamouring for repayment of debts by
mid-March.
The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation, which has 49
percent of the Tuscany-based bank, needs to sell a stake of
about 15 percent to clear most of the 1.1 billion euros of debt
it has accumulated to keep its grip on Italy's no.3 lender.
A source familiar with the situation said the foundation
aims to sell a stake of around 8 percent, worth around 350
million euros at current prices, to a group of Italian
businessmen.
No firm expression of interest has emerged so far, several
sources close to the situation said.
With that money, and another 150 million euros from asset
sales, the foundation hopes to soothe creditors and win more
time to sell the remainder of the 15 percent stake, the source
said.
Some of the creditors -- Mediobanca, Credit Suisse
and a pool of 11 banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co
-- are sceptical about the foundation's plans and
reluctant to extend the March 15 deadline much further.
"They need to sell the full 15 percent, and at a good
price," said one of the sources familiar with the matter. "The
shares have recovered, but they could go down again, so they
should not be wasting this window of opportunity."
Another source familiar with the situation said the banks
are not opposed to a limited extention to the deadline but would
want clear commitments from buyers.
"We are not talking six months," said this source.
The debt crisis at its main shareholder has put pressure on
Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, which has a lowly return
on equity of 2.4 percent and must find 3.3 billion euros by June
to meet tougher capital requirements set by European regulators.
Since the foundation announced on Feb. 14 that it would sell
up to 15 percent of Monte Paschi, the bank's shares have
rebounded strongly from a record low of 0.19 euros hit in
January.
Back then, the foundation -- a not-for-profit entity which
is supposed to reinvest dividends in social and cultural
projects -- was forced to put its entire stake in the hands of
creditors as a guarantee for the loans.
Even now that the stock is trading at around 0.39 euros, the
creditor banks effectively own 35 percent of Monte dei Paschi,
according to one source familiar with the situation.
The foundation has written to creditors asking them to
unblock the shares, but they are unlikely to do so until a
concrete offer from one or more buyers is on the table, the
sources said.
The foundation is also in talks with two domestic private
equity funds, Clessidra and Equinox, but it is reluctant to sell
part or all of the stake to either because of concerns they
would want a say in the bank's governance and may not be
long-term investors, the sources said.
One of the sources said that the foundation's board, which
was meeting on Tuesday to discuss its options, was not expected
to come up with a firm decision.