MILAN, March 13 The foundation controlling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is confident a deadline for it to present a debt-cutting plan to creditors will be extended to April 30, a foundation's source said on Tuesday.

The current deadline expires on Thursday, but several sources close to the situation have said it could be extended to end-April to give the foundation more time to sell a stake of 15.5 percent in Italy's third biggest lender.

"We are confident we can reach an agreement soon," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which owns 49 percent of the eponymous bank, is selling a chunk of the lender to repay debts of 1.1 billion euros it ran up to fund two capital increases.

Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Suisse, which is owed 300 million euros, agreed to unblock the shares in Monte dei Paschi the foundation put up as collateral for its loans, paving the way for the stake sale, a source familiar with the matter said.

The foundation's other 11 creditors had already given their green light, unblocking their portion of shares.

The foundation source said the agreement it hopes to strike with creditors to extend the deadline calls for the setting up of two escrow accounts where the foundation would put part of the proceeds of the stake sale.

That would help overcome divisions among the creditors on who should be paid back first.

The foundation is hoping for a quick sale of stake of around 7 percent to a group of friendly businessmen.

Two private equity funds, Equinox and Clessidra, have also expressed interest in buying some or all of the stake up for grabs, but negotiations with them are complicated by disagreements over the price and governance issues, several sources close to the situation have told Reuters. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei and Gianluca Semeraro, wirting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Bernard Orr)