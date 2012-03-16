(Repeats with link to related story)

By Stefano Bernabei and Lisa Jucca

SIENA/MILAN, Italy, March 16 Former UniCredit SpA boss Alessandro Profumo is set to become chairman of Italy's No.3 bank Monte dei Paschi in a bid to turn around the fortunes of the world's oldest lender, a senior source close to the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Monte dei Paschi is in the middle of a radical revamp as its controlling shareholder - a charitable foundation - is forced to slash its 49 percent stake to repay debts and a new management team is being put in place to cut costs and restore profits.

The foundation, which appoints half of Monte dei Paschi's 12-strong board, is set to name Profumo as the bank's chairman after a meeting of its own board on Saturday, the source said. The formal appointment will be made by a shareholder meeting in April.

"It's practically a done deal," the source said, asking not to be named.

Profumo, who left UniCredit in September 2010 after a row with shareholders, will bring a wealth of experience and an uncompromising management style to the bank, which like other Italian lenders was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

In a sign of the challenges he will face, thousands of Monte dei Paschi employees went on strike against a cost-cutting plan on Friday in the largest protest to hit the lender in more than 30 years.

"Get out! Get out!" shouted strikers outside the bank's neo-gothic headquarters in Siena, the picturesque Tuscan town where the venerable lender was founded in 1472 and is the biggest employer.

Unions say the bank's plan to cut staff costs by 3 percent could result in 1,500 job cuts.

"We are worried but we hope the bank can rise from the ashes," said Vincenzo Crupi, a bank employee who traveled from southern Italy to join the demonstration.

The cost cuts are part of a restructuring being penned by the bank's managing director, Fabrizio Viola, who was appointed in January and like Profumo is a rare outsider for the bank.

CAPITAL SHORTFALL

Analysts regard Monte dei Paschi as one of Europe's most vulnerable banks because it has a return on equity of just 2.4 percent and faces a 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) capital shortfall to meet tougher European requirements.

Analysts expect it to scrap its 2011 dividend and book a big writedown on goodwill when it announces its results later this month.

The bank has also been undermined by the debt crisis of its controlling shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which is controlled by Siena's politicians and is meant to reinvest dividends in social projects.

The foundation has run up 1.1 billion euros in debts to keep its grip on the bank. It must now sell a large chunk of the bank to repay its 12 domestic and foreign creditors, which include JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca .

After offloading a 2.5 percent stake through a last-minute, off-the-market sale, Monte dei Paschi's top investor won an extension to the end of April to a deadline to pay back creditors that expired this week.

It still needs to sell at least another 10 percent to repay its huge debt, but it was still unclear who could be the buyers.

Italian private equity firms Equinox and Clessidra are in talks to buy a stake, while a further 2.5 percent could be broken up in smaller stakes offered to wealthy domestic entrepreneurs with ties to Siena.

Profumo, 55, spearheaded UniCredit's expansion in central and eastern Europe, making it Italy's most internationally oriented lender and a regional heavyweight through the acquisition of Germany's HVB and later Italian peer Capitalia. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Additional reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan; Writng by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)