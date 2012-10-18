* Moody's cuts Monte Paschi to Ba2, outlook negative
* Bank already requested 1.5 bln euros in fresh state aid
* Moody's says bank turnaround plan has execution risks
* Shares down 4.5 pct vs flat European banking index
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN, Oct 18 Moody's cut the rating of Italy's
third largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
to junk and said it may need more state aid, triggering a 6
percent selloff in the bank's shares on Thursday.
Monte Paschi, the world's oldest surviving bank, was the
only Italian lender to fail the European Banking Authority's
stress tests and is the first of the five systemically important
Italian banks to fall below investment grade.
Moody's said the bank's outlook remained negative, keeping
pressure on the Tuscan lender as it tries to navigate a deep
recession and the euro zone debt crisis.
The downgrade from Baa3 to Ba2 means some investment funds
that hold Monte Paschi bonds will be forced to sell them, making
it even harder for the bank to raise funds.
"Investors have been on red alert on Monte Paschi since it
failed to meet the EBA stress test. They now fear the other
three rating agencies monitored by the ECB (European Central
Bank) would follow through," said a banker at a lead manager for
syndicated bonds.
"The bank will have even more difficulties with funding
going ahead."
For shares, the overall impact was more limited, as many
investors had already offloaded Monte Paschi stock.
"Unless there's the express request from the investor we
can't buy junk status bonds. And if we have them in our
portfolio we have to sell," said Roberto Lottici, fund manager
at Ifigest. "For shares, there will be a discussion in the
investment committee."
Moody's rates Italy's sovereign debt Baa2, three notches
above Monte Paschi.
The spread over midswap of Monte Paschi's bond maturing 2015
widened to 25 basis points to 500 bps after Moody's move.
STATE AID
The Siena-based bank, which was already exchanging money for
Tuscan and foreign merchants before Christopher Columbus
discovered the Americas, requested 1.5 billion euros in state
loans in June to plug a capital shortfall under a scheme that is
still awaiting EU approval.
The bank had already received state help in 2009 in the form
of special bonds worth 1.9 billion eurosold to the Treasury.
The bank has also won shareholder backing for a 1 billion
euro capital increase to be launched by 2015.
However, Moody's said overnight there was a "material
probability that the bank will need to seek further external
support." This would probably be more government help, Moody's
said, without saying how much would be needed.
It cited Monte Paschi's weak asset quality, which it said
would continue to deteriorate due to Italy's recession, and said
problem loans had risen to 17 percent of its loan book - above
the 13 percent average of Italian banks rated by the agency.
"Monte Paschi's weak profitability and fragile asset quality
exacerbate its weak funding position, leaving it unable to
access capital markets and in consequence making Monte Paschi
highly reliant on the European Central Bank," Moody's said.
Monte Paschi's fundamental weakness stems from its above
average holdings of Italian state bonds relative to assets,
which like peers it had to mark down as the euro zone crisis
hurt the value of sovereign debt in Italy and elsewhere.
Adding to the bank's woes was Monte Paschi's decision to pay
9 billion euros in cash for the acquisition of smaller peer
Antonveneta in 2007, which used up cash just as the global
financial crisis exploded.
The bank's main shareholder, a cash-strapped foundation with
strong political links to the city of Siena, took on big debts
to keep a grip on the bank, only to be forced to sell down its
stake in a downward market when time ran out.
Monte Paschi, which held 25 billion euros in Italian debt at
the end of June, took 30 billion euros of cheap three-year ECB
loans in two round of auctions in December and February.
Yet, Chairman Alessandro Profumo has already said Italian
banks may need to roll over the cheap ECB funds to avoid a
credit crunch in two years' time.
Profumo, formerly at the helm of Italy's biggest bank by
asset UniCredit, was hired by Monte Paschi to help
Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola spearhead a turnaround.
Investors have welcomed Monte Paschi's tough business plan,
which envisages 4,600 job cuts and the slashing of its loan
book. Yet, Moody's said the restructuring was "subject to
significant execution risk."
Monte Paschi's shares were down 4 percent at 0.24 euros by
0922 GMT, the worst-performing stock of a flat European banking
index.