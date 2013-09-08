(Adds background, detail)
ROME, Sept 8 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena will seek 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in
extra capital from investors, more than double its original
plan, under a revised bailout to shore up the loss-making bank,
the economy ministry said on Sunday.
The revised plan is the latest measure in a painful recovery
process for Italy's number three bank, still grappling with the
aftermath of a massive derivatives scandal which emerged in the
wake of its expensive acquisition of rival Antonveneta in 2008.
The government has already offered 4.1 billion euros of
state loans and the recapitalisation, to take place next year,
would more than double an originally planned 1 billion euro
capital hike.
It would also match the current market capitalisation of
Monte Paschi, which stood at 2.5 billion euros at market close
on Friday, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
The statement from the Treasury followed a meeting between
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni and EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia at the sidelines of a conference at
Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como on Saturday.
Almunia also made clear after the meeting that if Monte
Paschi failed to find enough private investors for its capital
increase, the Italian state, which has so far avoided
nationalising any of its weaker banks, would have to step in and
convert state aid into bank shares.
The plan will include new cost cuts and a gradual reduction
in the bank's huge government bond portfolio which totalled 29
billion euros at the end of June although the ministry said it
would not affect the bank's role as a market operator.
The plan will be considered by the bank's board and approved
by the government and the Bank of Italy before being submitted
to European Union authorities for clearance under state aid
rules. The ministry said it expected the approvals process could
be completed within two months.
The recapitalisation will aim to repay a significant portion
of special bonds bought by the Italian Treasury ahead of the
schedule in the current bailout plan, the ministry said.
No comment was immediately available from the bank.
($1 = 0.7600 euros)
(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Lisa Jucca; editing by
Patrick Graham)