MILAN Nov 28 A preliminary commitment by banks
to underwrite Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 3-billion
euro capital increase expires at the end of January, the Italian
lender said in a document showing why it needs to press ahead
with the cash call.
If no capital increase is launched by that date, the
pre-underwriting agreement between the two sides would come to
an end and Monte dei Paschi would have to restart negotiations
to form a new consortium of banks, it said.
The banks also set as a condition for pledging to underwrite
the rights issue that Monte Paschi would not pay interest on
state loans by issuing shares to the Italian Treasury.
The document, posted on the bank's website ahead of a Dec.
27 shareholder meeting called to approve the capital increase,
also said the successful completion of the rights issue would
allow the bank to lift a European Union ban on dividend
payments.
It said that, where legally possible, no coupons would be
paid on hybrid debt until the end of the 2013-2017 restructuring
plan, with the exception of coupons on Upper Tier II
subordinated bonds.
For these bonds, the bank can pay the 2013 coupon, while
following interest payments depend on the capital increase being
fully guaranteed by banks.
