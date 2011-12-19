* MPS Foundation owes 1 bln euros-report
* Talks with Credit Suisse continuing
* BMPS shares up 3 pct, outperform sector
(Adds details, background, shares)
MILAN, DEC 19 The foundation that owns 49
percent of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Monday it had reached two debt standstill agreements
with its own lenders as it tries to keep control of Italy's
third-largest bank.
The foundation is expected to sell assets as part of a debt
restructuring deal, with the sale of a stake of 10-15 percent in
Monte Paschi seen as one possibility.
In addition, Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, faces a
call from the European Banking Authority to boost its capital by
3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) which could put the
foundation's control at risk if it was unable to participate in
the fundraising.
In a statement, the foundation said it had concluded
positively talks with a pool of 11 banks for a standstill on
their debt agreements until March 15, 2012 but gave no details
on the banks or amounts involved.
An unsourced report in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on
Sunday said the talks were led by JP Morgan and
Mediobanca and involve 490 million euros lent in 2008
and 600 million euros in 2011.
Talks with Credit Suisse on a similar deal are at
an advanced stage and the foundation hopes to reach a conclusion
in the next few days, it said.
"During the standstill period, the foundation will prepare a
plan for a medium-term economic/financial rebalancing to share
with the financial institutions," it said.
The bank's shares were up 3.1 percent at 0936 GMT. The STOXX
Europe bank index was flat.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Erica Billingham)