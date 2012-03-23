MILAN, March 23 A Luxembourg-based investment
fund on Friday will bid for a 5 percent stake in Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, the latest suitor to emerge after two
Italian private equity funds pulled out of talks to buy a chunk
of Italy's third biggest bank.
Top shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which
is selling part of its holding in the bank to repay large debts,
said it was proceeding quickly with the planned sale.
But sources close to the matter said private equity fund
Equinox -- which had wanted to buy just under 10 percent of the
bank -- had pulled out of talks because conditions laid out by
the foundation were "not compatible" with its offer. Another
Italian fund, Clessidra, was also "out of the fray", one of the
sources said.
However, a third fund, Luxembourg-based investment fund
Optimum Asset Management, was due to present its offer later on
Friday for a 5 percent stake, one of the sources said.
The Siena-based foundation controlling the bank is aiming to
sell a combined stake of around 10 percent spread among a group
of investors, including local businessmen, after it sold 2.5
percent through off-the-market block trades.
But with names of potential buyers coming and going on an
almost daily basis, uncertainty over the sale is weighing on the
bank's shares and piling pressure on the foundation, which must
raise enough money to pay back a significant portion of its 1.1
billion euros of debts by the end of April.
"The negotiations with the funds appear to get more
complicated by the day," said a Milan-based trader. "This whole
saga about the foundation's stake sale resembles a soap-opera,
and this is increasing speculation on the shares."
Shares in Monte dei Paschi ended 1.9 percent down at 0.3539
euros. This was far below the 0.40 euro level they reached
earlier this month on expectations that a deal on the stake sale
would be reached soon. At current prices, a 10 stake in the bank
would be worth approximately 500 million euros.
The foundation sought to allay market concerns with a
statement on Friday saying the selection of possible buyers was
proceeding quickly and that there would be no delays in the
sale.
But time is running out. Any investor interested in
presenting a list of candidates for the bank's board, which will
be renewed in April, would have to have bought the shares by the
end of next week.
The foundation has already won more time from creditors, a
group of 12 banks including JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and
Mediobanca. An initial deadline for it to start
repaying its debts has been extended to April 30 from mid-March.
(Reporting By Massimo Gaia, Stefano Bernabei, Silvia Aloisi.
Editing by Jane Merriman)