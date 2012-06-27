(Repeats to add video link to interview with chairman of Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena)
* Will seek shareholder approval for equity capital hike
over 5 years
* Capital hike plan targets new investors
* To cut 15 pct of staff, cost savings seen at 565 mln euros
* To close 400 branches, reduce loan-to-deposit ratio
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
SIENA, Italy, June 27 Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena laid out a painful restructuring plan on
Wednesday, a day after the world's oldest bank was forced to
take state aid, and said it would be looking to new investors in
seeking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in new
equity capital over the next five years.
Monte dei Paschi is the first Italian bank to have to resort
to state aid since 2010, with the bank hit hard as the euro zone
crisis deepens by its 25 billion-euro exposure to Italian
government bonds, which is proportionally higher than that of
its domestic peers.
Under its restructuring plan Italy's third biggest lender
said it aims to slash its loan book, close 400 branches and cut
4,600 jobs, and also estimated it would sell 1.5 billion euros
of new special bonds to the Italian treasury, against a maximum
of 2 billion euros approved by the government on Tuesday.
That will bring total state support to the bank to 3.4
billion euros, including similar bonds that Monte Paschi already
sold to the state in 2009. The bank pledged to almost entirely
pay them back by the end of its 2012-2015 plan.
"MPS is de facto in the hands of the state but after the
plan we will be again completely independent from state aid,"
newly appointed chairman Alessandro Profumo told Reuters in an
interview.
In the new restructuring plan, drawn up by Profumo and Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola, the bank said it would seek approval
for a capital increase in the form of new shares, convertible
bonds and/or warrants of up to 1 billion euros, to be carried
out by the end of 2015.
It also said existing shareholders' option rights to buy
into the cash call would be waived, indicating it intends to aim
the capital hike at new investors.
That would further dilute its cash-strapped top shareholder
- a charitable foundation with close political ties that has
already been forced to cut its stake to 36.3 percent from nearly
50 percent to pay back its own debts.
"We are hoping to attract investors to invest a significant
amount ... We are thinking private investors," Profumo said,
adding that the bank had no names in mind yet.
Asked whether a merger might be in the pipeline, he said the
plan was for a stand-alone bank.
"I guess a dilution of the Foundation is one option to
convince somebody to enter MPS. With a very scarce appetite for
any Italian kind of paper, the issue price of whatever
instrument will be very penalising in terms of dilution," said
Fabrizio Bernardi, an analyst at Fidentiis Equities.
However, should the bank not be able to find private
investors willing to buy in, analysts say the capital increase
could be underwritten by state holding Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti, increasing the government's grip on the bank.
JOB CUTS, BRANCHES TO CLOSE
More immediately the bank aims to cut 15 percent of its
workforce and more than 10 percent of its branch network with a
view to reducing costs by 565 million euros by 2015.
Also Monte dei Paschi's exposure to Italian government bonds
will be gradually phased out and the consumer and corporate
loan-to-deposit ratio cut to 110 percent from 131 percent as it
seeks to repair its balance sheet.
Thanks to the state loans, by the end of the month the bank
will be compliant with European Banking Authority target for a
Core Tier 1 solvency ratio of 9 percent of assets. In 2015 the
ratio will be 8.07 percent, above the Basel III global banking
rules requirement of 7 percent.
The Treasury said state aid was needed to plug a capital
shortfall estimated at between 1.3 billion and 1.7 billion euros
to comply with the tougher requirements set by the European
Banking Authority. The shortfall is higher than market
expectations of around 1 billion euros.
CEO Viola said the bank did not know yet the coupon it will
have to pay on the so-called Tremonti bonds, which are named
after former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti who first launched
the scheme in 2009, but he expected it to top 8.5 percent.
Analysts have warned that would wipe out a large chunk of
any MPS profits for years to come. The plan targets net profits
of 630 million euros in 2015.
The shares were up 0.8 percent by 1034 at 0.19 euros, having
lost half of their value in the past three months.
"The plan is OK. They did what they had to do - deleverage
the balance sheet, reduce sovereign exposure, cut branches. But
that said, why should anyone invest in MPS because they're
taking Tremonti bonds?" said a London-based analyst who declined
to be named.
"There are lots of other banks with stronger capital bases
and that don't have to pay a coupon to the state every year."
After posting a 4.7 billion euro loss in 2011 due to massive
goodwill writedowns, MPS also said on Wednesday it had started a
new impairment test on goodwill as of June 2012 and will
announce its outcome with first-half results.
($1=0.8019 euros)
(With additional reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)