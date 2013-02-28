MILAN Feb 28 Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi, said on Thursday the treasury had bought 4.07 billion euros of bonds issued by the bank as part of a state bailout.

The 4.07 billion euros includes a coupon of 171 million euros the bank will pay for 2012 on 1.9 billion euros of existing state aid bonds.

The deadline for the state bailout to come into force was March 1. (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)