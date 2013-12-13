(Adds analyst comment)
MILAN Dec 13 Shares in troubled Italian lender
Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell on Friday as a row
between the bank's management and its top investor over the
timing of a vital capital increase deepened.
The bank's board said late on Thursday it disagreed with a
proposal from the shareholder, a not-for-profit foundation with
close political ties to the city of Siena, to delay the 3
billion euro capital increase from January until after May.
The bank said postponing the rights issue would cost it at
least 120 million euros ($165.04 million) in interest rate
payments and force it to renegotiate with banks that have agreed
to underwrite the cash call next month.
With a 33.5 percent stake, the foundation can foil the
bank's plan by voting against it at a Dec. 27 shareholder
meeting. It is asking for a delay because it wants more time to
sell down its stake in the bank to pay back creditors.
"This (disagreement) situation risks once again creating a
lot of volatility on the share's market price," ICBPI broker
Luca Comi said in a note.
The stock fell 2.8 percent to 0.166 euros by 0944 GMT.
The cash call is required as part of a restructuring
demanded by the European Commission for approving a 4.1 billion
euro state bailout that Monte dei Paschi received earlier this
year. Raising cash would allow the Tuscan lender to pay back 70
percent of the bailout in 2014 and avoid nationalisation.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane
Merriman)