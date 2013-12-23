MILAN Dec 23 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena's top shareholder, the local foundation of the same name,
could be close to selling a 20 percent stake in the troubled
lender to three other banking foundations and a group of
investment funds, La Repubblica newspaper said on Monday.
The move could resolve a dispute between the indebted
foundation, which owns 33.5 percent of Monte dei Paschi, and the
Tuscan bank ahead of a Dec. 27 shareholder meeting which is due
to decide on the timing for an obligatory 3 billion-euro ($4.1
billion) share issue.
According to the Italian daily, the Fondazione Monte dei
Paschi will meet later on Monday to give the green light to the
sale of a big chunk of its bank's holding at a price of 0.14
euros per share, below Friday's closing price of 0.1695 euros a
share.
A spokesman for the foundation confirmed a meeting would be
held later on Monday but declined to comment on a possible deal
to sell the bank's shares.
Monte dei Paschi is planning to launch the rights issue in
January as part of a restructuring demanded by the European
Commission in return for approving the 4.1 billion-euro state
bailout of the bank earlier this year.
Under the deal with the EU, if the rights issue is not
carried out in 2014 Italy's third largest bank will have to
convert the state aid into shares issued to the treasury.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation had asked to delay the
capital hike until May 2014, saying it needed more time to sell
part or all of its stake in the bank to pay back its own debts
and has threatened to scupper the plan by voting against it at
the shareholder meeting.
($1=0.7315 euros)
