(Adds denial, details)
MILAN Dec 23 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena rose more than 4 percent on Monday on
speculation of a possible stake sale by the bank's biggest
shareholder, even though this was denied.
The charitable banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of
Italy's third-largest bank needs cash to repay 339 million euros
of debt and is trying to find buyers for part or all of its
stake.
But the foundation denied a report in newspaper La
Repubblica that it was close to selling a 20 percent stake to
three other banking foundations and a group of investors at 0.14
euros a share.
It also said that a planned meeting of its board on Monday
was not going to discuss any stake sale proposal.
Monte dei Paschi's shares rose to their highest in nearly
two weeks at 0.1793 euros and were up 4.13 percent by 1116 GMT
in volatile trade.
"The shares are rising on speculation that other banking
foundations could be involved," said one Milan-based trader.
"Many investors are short on Monte Paschi and the newsflow is
forcing a few funds to close their positions, whatever happens."
Shares in Monte dei Paschi have fallen by more than 20
percent in the past month, close to a record low, because of a
clash between Monte dei Paschi and its biggest shareholder over
the timing of a vital capital increase.
The foundation has threatened to vote against a 3 billion
euro cash call planned for January at a Dec. 27 shareholder
meeting unless the bank's management agrees to push it back to
May or later.
Monte dei Paschi needs to carry out the capital increase to
help repay 4.1 billion euros of state aid it received earlier
this year to stay in business after it was hit by the euro zone
debt crisis and a derivatives scandal.
Its management, led by Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola, wants to tap investors for cash before
an expected raft of capital increases by other European banks
following a European Central Bank asset quality check-up.
The foundation fears it may not have enough time to arrange
a favourable sale of all or part of its stake if the capital
increase is carried out in January as planned.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia,; Editing
by Lisa Jucca and Jane Merriman)