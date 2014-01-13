By Sophie Sassard
| LONDON/MILAN
LONDON/MILAN Jan 13 The top managers at Italy's
Monte dei Paschi di Siena are not expected to go
through with threats to resign at a board meeting on Tuesday
despite being forced to delay a vital fundraising, investment
bankers close to the matter said.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio
Viola both threatened to resign last month after their proposal
for an immediate 3 billion-euro ($4 billion) share sale was
voted down at a shareholder meeting.
Both are among Italy's most respected bankers and their
departure in the middle of a tough turnaround plan would have
dealt a serious blow to Monte dei Paschi's hopes to pull off the
rights issue, whose size is bigger than its market value.
Tuesday's board meeting is the first since shareholders
postponed the share issue, which the Tuscan lender needs to pay
back a 4.1-billion-euro state bailout and avert nationalisation,
to mid-May at the earliest.
"Everybody expects Viola and Profumo to stay. This would be
the best solution to avoid further disruption and eventually get
this deal done," said an investment banker close to Monte dei
Paschi.
A second banker familiar with the situation said he thought
the pair would remain, while a union official who took part in
talks earlier on Monday with Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni about Monte dei Paschi said the minister did not
expect any "radical move" at the board meeting.
Neither Profumo nor Viola were immediately available for
comment. The bank declined to comment.
The lender's top shareholder, a not-for-profit banking
foundation with close ties to local politicians, needs more time
to sell part or all of its 33.5 percent stake to pay back 340
million euros in debts.
According to three bankers familiar with the issue, the
foundation is in talks with other banking foundations and
private equity and hedge funds, including Blackstone and
possibly Elliott Management Corp. A fourth source said
Blackstone was not involved in any such discussion.
The foundation, which has denied that a deal with other
foundations is being discussed, declined to comment on Monday.
($1 = 0.7314 euros)
(additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei in Rome, Paola Arosio
and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Mark
Potter)