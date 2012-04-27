SIENA, April 27 The top shareholder in Italy's
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday a new business
plan to be presented next month did not foresee a capital
increase to plug a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.
The shortfall was identified by the European Banking
Authority, which has set tougher capital requirements for EU
banks to help them better withstand the euro zone debt crisis.
Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi
foundation that has 36.3 percent of the eponymous bank, said the
lender needed a change in direction following "disappointing
results" and a sharp reduction in the net value of its assets.
Mancini told a shareholder meeting in Siena the bank should
cut costs, including by significantly reducing the pay of its
top executives, to help restore profitability.
