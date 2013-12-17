(Corrects quote in second paragraph)
ROME Dec 17 A delay in a 3 billion euro ($4.12
billion) capital increase for troubled Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena past January would cause great
uncertainty and could force the bank to be nationalised, its
chairman said on Tuesday.
"As of today, we are sure of being able to do it,"
Alessandro Profumo told reporters, adding however that if the
capital hike did not go through, "we enter a zone of great
uncertainty".
"It could be that if we are unable to do it, the bank would
then be nationalised," he said.
The bank's management and its top investor have disagreed
over the timing of the capital increase, with the board voting
against a proposal from Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena to
delay it to May from January.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Naomi O'Leary; editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)