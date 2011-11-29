MILAN Nov 29 A leading shareholder in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo ruled out on Tuesday that the bank may buy smaller lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is struggling to meet tougher capital requirements set by European authorities.

The foundation controlling Monte dei Paschi di Siena is renegotiating with creditors terms on loans worth 1.1 billion euros tht were taken out to fund two capital increases in 2008 and 2011 at the bank.

That has prompted press speculation that the foundation may sell at least part of its stake or that a bigger bank like Intesa would come to the rescue.

The European Banking Authority last month indicated a capital shortfall of 3.1 billion euros for Monte dei Paschi.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)