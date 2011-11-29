* Shareholder says antitrust would ask for asset disposals

* Monte Paschi foundation seen selling down stake (Adds quote, details)

MILAN Nov 29 A leading shareholder in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo ruled out on Tuesday that the bank may buy smaller lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is struggling to meet tougher capital requirements set by European authorities.

The foundation controlling Tuscany-based Monte dei Paschi di Siena is renegotiating with creditors the terms of loans worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) that it took out to underwrite two capital increases in 2008 and 2011 at the bank.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday the foundation, which holds a 48.5 percent stake in the bank, may sell part of its holding to shore up its battered finances. There has been press speculation that a bigger bank like Intesa might come to the rescue.

"If there is one thing that doesn't make sense it's that Intesa could take Siena," said Giuseppe Guzzetti, whose Cariplo foundation has a 4.7 percent stake in Intesa.

"Intesa has a significant presence in Tuscany and Veneto and the antitrust would tell us to sell (small Tuscan lender) Carifirenze and branches in Veneto. That doesn't make sense", he told reporters.

Italian bank foundations are typically non-profit organisations controlled by local authorities which are meant to reinvest profits in charity and social projects.

They have holdings in all of Italy's major banks and the Monte dei Paschi foundation is the only one with a controlling stake in a top lender.

But keeping its grip on the bank has proved costly, particularly since shares in Monte dei Paschi were hit hard -- along with those of other Italian lenders -- as Italy got sucked into the debt crisis.

The stake in Monte dei Paschi accounts for more than 80 percent of the foundation's 5.5 billion euro asset portfolio, which at current market prices would imply a writedown of around 4 billion euros.

Even if the foundation manages to repay its debt, it would almost certainly not be able to subscribe to a new capital increase should Monte dei Paschi need one to plug a shortfall of 3.1 billion euros indicated by the European Banking Authority last month. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)