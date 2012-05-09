SIENA, Italy May 9 Italian prosecutors are investigating four past and present executives at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had earlier said the probe was linked to Monte dei Paschi's 9 billion euro purchase of smaller rival Antonveneta from Spain's Santander in 2007.

(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)