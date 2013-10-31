SIENA Oct 31 The top investor in Italy's Monte
dei Paschi dei Siena is open to the idea of a merger
of the bank with another financial institution, preferably "of
an international standing", it said in a document approved by
its board and seen by Reuters.
The bank, the world's oldest, risks nationalisation unless
it can raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in a cash call to
be carried out next year.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a not-for-profit entity
with close ties to local politicians, has a 33.5 percent stake
in the bank but is seeking to reduce that to pay back 350
million euros of debts.
In the document, dated Oct. 15 and setting out its
strategic priorities through 2017, the foundation said it did
not want to sell its stake "in dribs and drabs".($1 = 0.7262
euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi)