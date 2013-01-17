MILAN Jan 17 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy's third-biggest bank, said on Thursday it was carrying out checks over past structured finance operations present in its portfolio.

The bank said in a statement it aimed at completing the assessment of the impact of these transactions when it publishes its 2012 accounts.

In November, Monte Paschi asked for an extra 500 million euros ($668 million) state aid, saying it needed more money to offset a possible hit from a renegotiation of past structured transactions. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)