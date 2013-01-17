MILAN Jan 17 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third-biggest bank, said on Thursday it was
carrying out checks over past structured finance operations
present in its portfolio.
The bank said in a statement it aimed at completing the
assessment of the impact of these transactions when it publishes
its 2012 accounts.
In November, Monte Paschi asked for an extra 500 million
euros ($668 million) state aid, saying it needed more money to
offset a possible hit from a renegotiation of past structured
transactions.
($1 = 0.7486 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by
Danilo Masoni)