ROME Nov 30 Italy has proposed changes to the terms of 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in state loans to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to meet demands by the European Commission and avoid having to take a big stake in the bank.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid earlier this year to boost its capital base after failing to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The scheme however has been on hold for months as the Italian treasury negotiated with the Europan Commission on terms of the deal, under which the bank will sell 3.9 billion euros of bonds to the government.

Lawmakers said on Friday that under a new governemnt proposal, Monte dei Paschi will be able to pay interest on the loans with a mix of cash, shares issued at market value and other unspecified financial instruments.

That would give the bank more options than it had under the original plan, which said that if it did not have the money to pay the interest, it would issue shares to the Treasury for an equivalent amount.

The proposed amendment, which also extends the date for the bank to issue the bonds by a month to the end of January 2013, has to be approved by parliament. The coupon for the loans has not been set yet but is expected to be around 10 percent.

The European Commission had demanded that any new share issued by the Tuscan lender under the state aid scheme be valued at market prices.

Monte dei Paschi had initially requested 3.4 billion euros in state aid, but increased that to 3.9 billion this week, citing a possible hit on its capital from the renegotiaiton of past structured transactions.

The total includes 1.9 billion euros to replace existing loans. At current market prices, if the bank had had to pay an estimated 10 percent coupon in shares for those loans this year, that would have given the treasury a 7.4 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)