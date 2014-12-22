BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MILAN Dec 22 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had sold non-performing loans worth 380 million euros to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of soured debts by Italian banks.
Monte dei Paschi had signed a similar deal with Fortress for bad loans with a book value of 500 million euros in June.
In a statement, Italy's No.3 lender said however that the economic impact of the sale would not be significant as these assets are normally sold at a big discount.
Earlier on Monday Credito Valtelllinese said it had signed a partnership with business credit data provider Cerved for the management of 2.4 billion euros of bad loans. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.