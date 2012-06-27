SIENA, Italy, June 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it would repay 30 billion euros ($37.4 billion) of cheap three-year loans it took from the European Central Bank by end 2015.

In slides of a presentation posted on its website, the bank said it would pay back 3 billion euros of MPS loans next year, and 13.5 billion euros each year in 2014 and 2015. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)