MILAN May 12 Italy's bailed-out bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena expects to meet a February 2015
deadline to fully pay back 29 billion euros ($40 billion) in
cheap loans it took from the European Central Bank, according to
slides posted on its website.
The bank had paid back 5 billion euros at the end of April.
Its chief financial officer, Bernardo Mingrone, said the lender
would put in a request to reimburse another 2 billion euros "in
the next few days".
According to the slides, the bank expects its exposure to
the so-called LTRO loans to fall to 14 billion euros by end
December this year.
According to the slides, the exposure will be reduced to
zero by end-February 2015.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)