MILAN Jan 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has no tie-up options on the table at the moment even though a merger with UBI Banca would make sense industrially, the Monte dei Paschi CEO said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

"From a purely industrial point of view the idea of (merging) with UBI presents positive aspects based in particular on the virtual lack of geographical overlap," Fabrizio Viola told La Repubblica.

Speaking about a possible three-way tie up with UBI and cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano, Viola said multiple mergers were very complex from an organisation point of view.

"So I look at them with a degree of caution," Viola said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)