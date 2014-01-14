SIENA, Italy Jan 14 The chairman and the chief
executive of Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will
remain in their jobs despite being forced to delay a capital
increase by the bank's top investor, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
"Yes," the source said when asked if Chairman Alessandro
Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola would stay on after a board
meeting discussed their fate on Tuesday.
The two had threatened to resign last month after a
shareholder meeting voted down their proposal to launch the
3-billion euro ($4.11 billion) rights issue in January. The cash
call has been postponed until mid-May at the earliest.
($1 = 0.7306 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
editing by Agnieszka Flak)