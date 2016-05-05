MILAN May 5 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has given a mandate to Mediobanca to create a platform to manage its non-performing loans, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier Il Messaggero newspaper said Monte dei Paschi had mandated Mediobanca to move ahead on existing plans to set up a platform to reduce the bank's bad-loan stock.

Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca declined to comment.

At the end of last year Monte dei Paschi had bad loans on its books to the tune of 9.7 billion euros ($11 billion).

($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)