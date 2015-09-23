MILAN, Sept 23 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di
Siena fell more than 6 percent after newly appointed
Chairman Massimo Tononi said the bank had received no
expressions of interest so far from potential bidders and that a
merger was unlikely before 2016.
"It is a process that requires time," Massimo Tononi told
reporters in his first press conference after being named at the
helm of the lender this month.
The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to
merge with a stronger rival to boost its capital base after
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest bank in Europe in a
health check of the sector last year.
The bank's CEO, Fabrizio Viola, had already indicated that
no tie-up was around the corner but traders said the chairman's
words had dashed any hopes of a quick deal.
"Now it is official that the M&A process is lengthening and
the bank has not received any expressions of interest," a
Milan-based trader said.
Shares in Carige, another Italian lender that had
been at the centre of merger speculation but has so far poured
cold water on talk of possible deals, were also down nearly 5
percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Bernabei and Stefano
Rebaudo)