MILAN, Sept 23 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 6 percent after newly appointed Chairman Massimo Tononi said the bank had received no expressions of interest so far from potential bidders and that a merger was unlikely before 2016.

"It is a process that requires time," Massimo Tononi told reporters in his first press conference after being named at the helm of the lender this month.

The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to merge with a stronger rival to boost its capital base after Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest bank in Europe in a health check of the sector last year.

The bank's CEO, Fabrizio Viola, had already indicated that no tie-up was around the corner but traders said the chairman's words had dashed any hopes of a quick deal.

"Now it is official that the M&A process is lengthening and the bank has not received any expressions of interest," a Milan-based trader said.

Shares in Carige, another Italian lender that had been at the centre of merger speculation but has so far poured cold water on talk of possible deals, were also down nearly 5 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Bernabei and Stefano Rebaudo)