ROME Dec 13 Italy's economy minister said on Friday he was not worried about Monte dei Paschi di Siena , where management is clashing with the bank's top investor over the timing of a 3-billion euro ($4.13 billion) cash call meant to avert nationalisation.

The cash call is required as part of a restructuring plan demanded by the European Commission for approving a 4.1 billion euro bailout the bank received earlier this year.

Asked by reporters whether he was worried about the situation at the bank, the country's third largest, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said: "No."