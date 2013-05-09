EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN May 9 Rating agency Moody's cut its debt and deposit ratings on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by three notches on Thursday, citing pressures from Italy's weak economy on the bank's credit profile.
Moody's also said it downgraded Monte dei Paschi's mortgage covered bonds, worth 7.77 billion euros, to Ba1 from Baa1.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank by branch network, was forced to take a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros in February to plug a capital shortfall exacerbated by derivative contracts currently at the centre of a criminal inquiry over alleged fraud.
"Moody's believes that significant macroeconomic pressures will cause problem loans to increase further as a percentage of gross loans in 2013 and 2014," the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has